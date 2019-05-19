Services
Tercher-Kress, Shirley (nee Nowak) Reunited with her husband Gregory "Butch" on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 79. Dear mother of Susan (Glenn) Hejdak, Lisa Estep, Shelley Tercher, Lynn Klug and Shannon Tercher. Step-mother of Ginnie Graika, Roni Kress, Valerie Kress and Jessica Koterba. Grandmother of 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Further survived by other family and friends. Shirley was a member of the Badger Detachment Marine Corps League Auxiliary, the American Legion Post 18 Auxiliary, the Wilson Park and Unity Lutheran Church Senior Centers. Burial services will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182, on Wednesday, May 22 at 11 AM . Please meet at cemetery office.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
