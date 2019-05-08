|
Wendlick, Shirley (Nee Stever) Age 81 passed away May 3, 2019. Dear Mother of Charles (Darlene) Wyskochil, Patti (Bob) Packard, Sue (Tom) Ward, Al (Barb) Wyskochil, Scott (Tina), John (Denise) Townsend and the late Sherri Glazer. Proud Grandma of 18 and Great Grandma of 25. Cherised Sister of Bev (the late Wayne) Sjoblom. Beloved Aunt of Bret Sjoblom. Special thanks to the staff at Maple Ridge Health Center and Hometown Hospice. A prayer service will take place Thursday, May 9 at 3:30 PM at Forest Hill Memorial Park, Oak Creek.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019