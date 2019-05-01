|
|
Smith, Shirly A. (Nee Hagen) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 28 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Ron for 61 years. Loving mother of Kyle, Kent (Jill) and the late Kevin. Proud grandma of Peter (Amber), Jessica (Cisco), Alexandra and Daniel (Kate). Great nana of Jacob, William, Addison and Everly. Sister of Joyce (Darrel) Qualley, Inez Matson and Judy Mason. Also loved by nieces nephews other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2507 5th Ave, South Milwaukee, Saturday, May 4, 9AM - 11AM. Memorial service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to ALS, Wisconsin Chapter, 3333 North Mayfair Road, Suite #104, Wauwatosa, WI 53222. or on line at https://donate.alsawi.org/alsawi Shirly was an administrative assistant at the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds for 17 years before her retirement.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019