Services
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirly Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirly A. Smith

Notice Condolences Flowers

Shirly A. Smith Notice
Smith, Shirly A. (Nee Hagen) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 28 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Ron for 61 years. Loving mother of Kyle, Kent (Jill) and the late Kevin. Proud grandma of Peter (Amber), Jessica (Cisco), Alexandra and Daniel (Kate). Great nana of Jacob, William, Addison and Everly. Sister of Joyce (Darrel) Qualley, Inez Matson and Judy Mason. Also loved by nieces nephews other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2507 5th Ave, South Milwaukee, Saturday, May 4, 9AM - 11AM. Memorial service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to ALS, Wisconsin Chapter, 3333 North Mayfair Road, Suite #104, Wauwatosa, WI 53222. or on line at https://donate.alsawi.org/alsawi Shirly was an administrative assistant at the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds for 17 years before her retirement.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
Download Now