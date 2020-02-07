Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Greenfield - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 6, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved Husband of Donna (nee Westcott) of 43 years. Loving Father to Steve (Nancy), Rhonda (Scott) Hinz, Robin (Kevin) Eager, and Renee (Mike) Reichert. Proud Papa of 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great-grandchildren. Dear brother-in-law of Joan Sylvester. Preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Sylvia, siblings Phyllis, Caryl, and Stan, and daughter-in-law Lois Sylvester. Further survived by many other loved relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses who took care of Sid at St. Luke's Hospital.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Friday, February 14 starting at 4PM until time of service at 7PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
