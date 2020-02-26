|
|
Siegfrid G. Osterkorn
Born into Eternal Life on February 25, 2020, age 93. Loving husband of the late Janice. Caring father of Nancy (John) Schatzman, Kurt, Barbara (Douglas) Karlson, and Daniel (Denise). Dear brother of Bernard and the late Roseann Cahill. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT PARISH, 3160 S. 63rd St., from 10 AM - 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the . Special thanks to staff at Elizabeth Residence for their kind and loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020