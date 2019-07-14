Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Siegfried A. "Siggy" Hagmayer

Hagmayer, Siegfried A. "Siggy" Born to eternal life July 4, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Hermine (nee Vogel). Loving father of Linda Hagmayer and Eric (Marcia) Hagmayer. Proud Opa of Morgan and Marissa Toupal, and Jacob and Emily Hagmayer. Siggy served in the U.S. Army, was a retired Krones employee and was a member of the Milwaukee Sports Club. He enjoyed playing soccer, spending time with his grandchildren and being a super fan at their sporting events. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18th, from 4-7pm at Schaff Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service at 7pm. Private interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
