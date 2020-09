Sieghard ZoellnerBrookfield - Age 79. Went into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, September 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita. Brother of Erhard (late Susan) Zoellner and Frieda (Helmut) Koch. Also loved and survived by numerous relatives and friends.Visitation Thursday, October 1, at POPLAR CREEK CHURCH, 17770 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin beginning at 10 am. Funeral service at the church at 11:30 am. Interment following the service at Highland Memorial Park.