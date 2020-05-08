Silvana "Chivi" Lopez De OrtegaWest Allis - Born to Eternal Life, accompanied with her husband Richard L. Ortega "Big guy" on May 7, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Beloved mother of Miriam (Juan Sr.) Corona and Richard Ortega Jr. Dear grandmother of Richard III (Liliana) Ortega-Corona, Juan Corona Jr., Ariel Corona, Damian Corona, Josiah Ortega and Alanis Ortega. Great-grandmother of Royce Michael Corona. Loving daughter of Petra and the late Silvano Lopez Saus. Sister of the late Mario, Jose (Zita), Maria (the late Julio), the late Gustavo, Jaime (Mari), Hugo (Chieli), Juana (the late Gustavo), Claudia (Rafael), Gabriela (Enrique), Edurdo and Federico (Vocasta). Further survived by other family and friends. Private services to be held at Schaff Funeral Home.