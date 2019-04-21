|
Luke, Simeon "Ron" Went home peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He celebrated his last happy gathering on April 3rd for his 79th birthday. Proud father of Daniel, Donald and Kelly. Caring grandpa of Andrea, Christopher and Brent. Dear brother of Michael. Also uncle of "Niece Sue". First love, mother of his children and friend Pat Luke. Ron enjoyed a 20 year partnership with Patricia Mehigan. Dear friend of his grandchildren's mother, Julie Walter. Ron had special friendships with Ed Tutkowski (75 years), his "biker buddy" Randy Madell and Oscar Bravo and family "his Amigos". Greeted in heaven by his brother Kenny, sister Susie and his parents. Ron was an Air Force Veteran who proudly served his country. He was a lifelong seeker of knowledge, graduating with multiple Masters Degrees in his 60's. Ron enjoyed and excelled in creating various business opportunities. He was especially proud of his Santa business in which he helped sick Vets at the VA and brought much needed joy to underprivileged children. His unique humor, kind heart and gift of gab touched everyone he met and the wisdom he shared will live on. He was proud of celebrating 20 years of sobriety. Ron cherished every minute spent with his family and as a family we will honor his legacy. The family wishes to express gratitude to St. Luke's and St. Francis' ER, and especially the VA where he always felt at home with his "people". Also sincere thanks to Dr. Whittle and Dr. Davis. To St. Francis Health Services we say "Thank You". You became our extended family during this journey. Your patience and kindness allowed Ron to live with dignity and respect. You are now free. Fly with the Eagles. "KICK A$$!" A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at McCarthy Park, S. 81st St. & W. Arthur Ave.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019