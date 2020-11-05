Simon "Simie" Fein
"Simie Had a Cold*
Simon "Simie" Fein passed away at "closing time" on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. Simie is survived by his wife, Kimberly Fein and his son James Fein. Preceding his death by his parents, Sam and Emily Fein. His daughter Lorie Demeshulam (Lazar). His sisters, Connie Kimmel and Susan Fein. His Nephew Stephen Kimmel. Simie is also survived by his nieces Abbie Hoff and Ellen Muslin (David). Nephew David Kimmel (Julie).
Simie owned and operated Fein Bros Restaurant and Tavern Supply up until his retirement. Fein Bros provided most of Milwaukee's premiere restaurants and bars with equipment which assured Simie of the best seat in the house. Simie followed in his father's shoes, helping many owners survive in tough times.
Simie was a renown athlete and handball player. Winning numerous city, state, regional and ultimately becoming a 3 time National and World Doubles Champion. Simie played basketball and after his handball career, Simie golfed. Simie was also one of Milwaukee's best gin players and later sheepshead. Going out with Simie was like going out with the Mayor of Milwaukee - everyone knew Simie.
Simie had many friends and admirers from all walks of life. He will be remembered as a gentleman and a generous friend and leaves behind many who valued his friendship and he theirs.
Simie was a veteran of the Army of the United States.
Simie will be be put to rest at Second Home Cemetery on Monday, November 9, 2020. Covid 19 limits graveside attendees. But honor Simie from your car in the funeral procession at Noon, November 9, 2000 from the Krause Funeral Home, 9000 W. Capital Drive to the Second Home Cemetery 3705 S. 43rd St, Milwaukee WI.
A memorial celebration will be held with a future date and place after Covid 19. View Simie's Interactive Eulogy at www.InformedChoice.org
*For a reference to Simie "Had A Cold" see the Esquire article by Gay Talese published in April of 1966 titled "Frank Sinatra Has a Cold" to understand the full meaning of what it was like to be Simie.