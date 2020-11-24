1/
Sofia M. (Vlasis) Zacharias
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sofia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sofia M. Zacharias (nee Vlasis)

Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Age 95. Loving wife of Leon for 57 years, who pre-deceased her in 2003. Devoted mother of Greg L. (Susan) Zacharias of Weston, MA and Gail E. (Laurence) Alterwitz of Las Vegas, and proud grandmother of Owen and Evan Zacharias, and Jason and Jared Alterwitz. Great-grandmother of Alastair and Jasper Zacharias, and Sophia Alterwitz. Daughter of Frank and Madeline Vlasis. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Born as the youngest of nine and raised in Milwaukee, she met her true love Leon while he was in the Army Air Force stationed nearby. After marriage, they lived in many places, starting in California, moving to the East Coast, then England and Italy, finally returning to the Milwaukee area. Travel was special, but more important was the Church, family, and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Luther Manor for all the loving care you provided for Sofia. Memorials appreciated to the ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, Milwaukee.

Funeral Service to be held Friday November 27, 2020 at 9:30 AM at the ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH (9400 West Congress Street- Milwaukee). Visitation is Friday at the Church from 9:00-9:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Service
09:30 AM
ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved