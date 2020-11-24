Sofia M. Zacharias (nee Vlasis)Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Age 95. Loving wife of Leon for 57 years, who pre-deceased her in 2003. Devoted mother of Greg L. (Susan) Zacharias of Weston, MA and Gail E. (Laurence) Alterwitz of Las Vegas, and proud grandmother of Owen and Evan Zacharias, and Jason and Jared Alterwitz. Great-grandmother of Alastair and Jasper Zacharias, and Sophia Alterwitz. Daughter of Frank and Madeline Vlasis. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Born as the youngest of nine and raised in Milwaukee, she met her true love Leon while he was in the Army Air Force stationed nearby. After marriage, they lived in many places, starting in California, moving to the East Coast, then England and Italy, finally returning to the Milwaukee area. Travel was special, but more important was the Church, family, and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Luther Manor for all the loving care you provided for Sofia. Memorials appreciated to the ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, Milwaukee.Funeral Service to be held Friday November 27, 2020 at 9:30 AM at the ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH (9400 West Congress Street- Milwaukee). Visitation is Friday at the Church from 9:00-9:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.