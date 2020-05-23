Sofija Djurdjulov (Nee Gondor)



Sofija fell asleep peacefully in the Lord on May 21, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1925 in Kovin, Banat in Serbia. She is preceded in death by her husband Vojin. Sofija was an avid gardener and loved cooking for others, "Eat kids, don't shame yourselves," was her hallmark call to eat. No one went away hungry. "Baba" was how Sofija was fondly known by her family, kumovi and friends. She will be greatly missed. Sofija is survived by her two sons, Bogdan and Milanko and their wives Peggy (Ebert) and Maribeth (Bozich), along with her grandchildren, Adam, Kristin, Nikolas and Sofija and daughter-in-law Aurora (Anderson) and son-in-law Michael (Renker), along with three wonderful great-grandchildren, Brandt, Braden, and Derek. Sofija is a lifetime member of the Circle of Serbian Sisters and longtime parishioner of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to "The Circle of Serbian Sisters" c/o St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 3201 S. 51st St. Milwaukee, WI 53219. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at St. Sava at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be Tuesday at the church 11:00 AM until time of service. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.









