Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Sondra M. Sorenson Notice
Sondra M. Sorenson

Milwaukee - (nee Holmgren) Passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at age 88. Beloved wife of Neil Sorenson, who passed away on September 19, 2019. Loving Mom of Jeff (Lori) Sorenson and Jill M. Sorenson. Proud Grandma of Jennifer Sorenson and Bradley (Becky) Sorenson. Devoted Great-Grandma of Kaydin and the late Kellan. Dear sister of William. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Luella and brother Carroll Jr. (the late Joyce).

Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 12401 W. NATIONAL AVE. NEW BERLIN Friday, September 27th from 4 to 6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019
