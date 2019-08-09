|
Dallapiazza, Sonia Sonia Dallapiazza died on August 31, 2019 in Missoula MT. Sonia was born in Milwaukee WI in 1929 to August and Orlanda Hemminger. Sonia was active in the Swiss Turners where she met her future husband, Ernest Dallapiazza. They married in 1950 and had 5 children. One of her greatest joy was the time spent with her 13 grandchildren. Together with Ernie, they held an annual "Camp Waterford" for them. In 1997, Sonia and Ernie moved to Florence MT. Sonia loved swimming, sewing, playing cards and composing poems for her friends. She is preceded in death by Ernie and is survived by her children, Linda of Sparta WI, Bob of Hazelhurst WI, Laura of Pinedale WY, Cindy of Bigfork MT and Paul of Missoula MT and by her sister Orlanda Kuether of Portland OR. She will be missed dearly by them.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019