Sonja Ivanovich
Shorewood - Long time Shorewood resident, Sonja (nee Syse) Ivanovich, passed away on November 29, 2019. Ms. Ivanovich was preceded in death by her parents Orville (Rusty) and Hazel Syse, her grandmother Ida Price, nephew Richard Thayer and niece Teresa Zentner. Sonja is survived by her sisters Susan Thayer of Madison and Sally Zentner of Florida. Additionally, Sonja is survived by her nephews, Alexander Ivanovich of Wisconsin, Dr. Vladimir Ivanovich of California, Scott Thayer of Wisconsin and David Zentner of Massachusetts.
Sonja graduated from Middleton High School in 1959. She received her undergraduate degree from University of Wisconsin - Madison in History and Education. She completed a master's degree in Political Science from University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.
Teaching and politics were Sonja's passions. She taught at Shorewood High School for thirty-two years and was the Chair of the high school Social Studies department. Sonja led student activities in Model UN and AFS student exchange program. She led the Shorewood School District committees of Social Studies and Human Relations. Prior to working at Shorewood High School, Sonja taught at Beloit High School for six years. Sonja's travels supported and expanded her teaching. She traveled extensively in the USA, Europe, South America, Oceania, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
Sonja was a long-term member of the Shorewood Historical Society serving as president for eight years.
Family will greet friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Feerick Funeral Home in Shorewood. A celebration of Sonja's life will begin at 11:00 AM and will be open for everyone to share and reflect on Sonja's life and contributions. Refreshments will be served throughout.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Sonja's name to Milwaukee PBS, Hunger Task Force, Salvation Army and the Milwaukee Rescue Mission and WUWM Radio.
Sonja will be sorely missed by her family, friends and former students.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2019