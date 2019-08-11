|
Thompson, Sonya O. (1936-2019) Born Sonya Helene Ortlepp in Bridgeport CT on Sept 2, 1936, Sonya was the only child of Ger-man economic refugees, Ewald Ortlepp and Helen Jacobs Ortlepp. Her father was an electrical/mechanical engineer who helped develop the first Sikorksy helicopters. A talented pianist, Sonya was one of the first women graduates of Yale School of Music. She married Robert Kurth Thompson, a bassoonist, in 1958. They had 5 children; the marriage ended in 1983. Sonya lived with her family in Indianapolis from 1963-1970, and, from 1970 till the date of her death on Aug 8, in Milw. She worked as a nursing home aide before retiring. Sonya enjoyed going to the YMCA, taking exacting care of her cats, her garden, and her home, playing piano, and going to the opera. She is survived by 4 children (Robert 61 in Brooklyn NY, Becky 59 in Milw, Tim 55 in Doha, Qatar, and Claire 49 in Algoma), 5 grandchildren (Michelle, Daniel, Owen, Annabeth, and Nina), and 2 great-grand-children (Anna and Mike), all of whom she adored. Her son Mark died in 2013. Sonya learned in May that she had gall bladder cancer. Her family welcomes friends to visit at her home on Sat, Aug 16 btw 12-3 pm. For information, please call 414-217-7840.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019