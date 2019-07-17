Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rita's Parish
2318 S. 61st St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Parish
2318 S. 61st St
View Map
Entombment
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Burgermeister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia M. Burgermeister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophia M. Burgermeister Notice
Burgermeister, Sophia M. (Nee Andritsos) Born to Eternal Life July 15, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Robert J. Burgermeister Sr.. Beloved mother of Robert Jr., Connie (Bill) Loker, Joan (Jim) Taylor, and Fred. Dear grandmother of Carrie (David) Essman of Littleton, CO, Brooke (Stephen) Kutschera, Bridget (Brian) Smith, Katie Loker of Phoenix, AZ, Julie (Heath) Moyer, Corinne (Peter) Schwieger, Tess Burgermeister, Carl Burgermeister, and John Burgermeister. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 9:30 AM - 11 AM, at St. Rita's Parish (2318 S. 61st St.). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Saturday at 11:30 AM. Special thanks to the staff at Luther Manor for their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Rita's Parish.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline