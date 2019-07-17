|
Burgermeister, Sophia M. (Nee Andritsos) Born to Eternal Life July 15, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Robert J. Burgermeister Sr.. Beloved mother of Robert Jr., Connie (Bill) Loker, Joan (Jim) Taylor, and Fred. Dear grandmother of Carrie (David) Essman of Littleton, CO, Brooke (Stephen) Kutschera, Bridget (Brian) Smith, Katie Loker of Phoenix, AZ, Julie (Heath) Moyer, Corinne (Peter) Schwieger, Tess Burgermeister, Carl Burgermeister, and John Burgermeister. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 9:30 AM - 11 AM, at St. Rita's Parish (2318 S. 61st St.). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Saturday at 11:30 AM. Special thanks to the staff at Luther Manor for their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Rita's Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019