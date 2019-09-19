|
|
Sophie Szejna
Milwaukee - (nee Budziszewski) Passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 at the age of 100. Dear wife of the late Tony Szejna. Devoted mother of Gregory, the late Donald, the late Jeffrey and the late Gerald. She is survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24th at 11:00 A.M. at BLESSED SACRAMENT 3100 S. 41st St. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019