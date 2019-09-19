Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT
3100 S. 41st St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Szejna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Szejna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie Szejna Notice
Sophie Szejna

Milwaukee - (nee Budziszewski) Passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 at the age of 100. Dear wife of the late Tony Szejna. Devoted mother of Gregory, the late Donald, the late Jeffrey and the late Gerald. She is survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24th at 11:00 A.M. at BLESSED SACRAMENT 3100 S. 41st St. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline