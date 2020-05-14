Sophie Veronica LaingGreenfield - Born to Eternal Life on May 12, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Milwaukee and married William Laing on September 17, 1949. Together they had four children.Sophie was selfless, compassionate and strong, and devoted her life to raising and caring for her family. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy was her family, always putting their needs before her own. Sophie's sacrifices for her family were many and she accepted them willingly, simply feeling it was what mothers are supposed to do.Sophie remained relatively healthy and mentally sharp until her death, just 11 days shy of her 94th birthday. She had an affinity for sports, rarely missing a Brewers or Packers game on TV, and was the organizer of an annual family March Madness pool. She was a skilled cribbage player, an avid gardener, and her excellent cooking skills will certainly be missed, especially during the holidays. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who had the opportunity to know her. She was truly one of a kind.Sophie was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Laing, son William Laing Jr. and parents Stephen and Marcyanna Bukowiecki. She is survived by her children, Jackie (Scott) Paisley, Dean (Tammy) Laing and Mark (Luanne McGregor) Laing; grandchildren, John (Xin) Paisley, Jenny (Ryan) Zajichek, Sarah (Callen) Gordon, Jessica Laing, Michael (Elizabeth) Laing and Justin Laing; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Mason Zajichek, Beckham and Connor Gordon, Eloise Laing and Baby Girl Paisley (due in July). She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Sophie's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kevin Regner and staff at the Froedtert & MCW Nephrology Clinic, as well as all of the wonderful staff at Hales Corners Care Center.A Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family was held. If desired, donations can be made in Sophie's name to United Cerebral Palsy (1825 K Street, NW, Suite 600, Washington DC 20006).