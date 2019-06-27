|
|
Entered God's loving arms on June 23, 2019. Adoring wife of Jack Wegel for 54 years. Cherished mother of Rita (Curt) Smith. Dear sister of Zois (Georgia) and Panagiotis (Tasia). Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home Brookfield on Monday, July 1 from 4-7pm. Trisagion at 6:30pm. Additional visitation at St. Constantine & Helen Church, 2160 N Wauwatosa Ave, Milwaukee, WI, on Tuesday, July 2 at 10am. Funeral service 11am. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to the church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019