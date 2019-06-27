Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home Brookfield
21600 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Constantine & Helen Church
2160 N Wauwatosa Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Constantine & Helen Church
2160 N Wauwatosa Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
Wiscosin Memorial Park
Entered God's loving arms on June 23, 2019. Adoring wife of Jack Wegel for 54 years. Cherished mother of Rita (Curt) Smith. Dear sister of Zois (Georgia) and Panagiotis (Tasia). Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home Brookfield on Monday, July 1 from 4-7pm. Trisagion at 6:30pm. Additional visitation at St. Constantine & Helen Church, 2160 N Wauwatosa Ave, Milwaukee, WI, on Tuesday, July 2 at 10am. Funeral service 11am. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to the church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019
