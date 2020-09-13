1/
Sr. Jessine Reiss Osf
Sr. Jessine Reiss, OSF

St. Francis - Born to Eternal Life September 11, 2020, age 100. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, with whom she shared life for 77 years. She served at Cardinal Stritch University for 60 years as associate professor of English, director of publicity, and in other capacities. Most dear to Sister Jessine's heart was her part, along with that of Sister Lucille Walsh and Dr. Abbas Hamdani, in founding the Islamic-Christian Dialogue in the 1970s which still continues today. Both sisters were awarded the 1999 Vatican II Award for Interfaith Relations from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Wis. A private burial was held, and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
