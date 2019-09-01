Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove
13105 Watertown Plank Rd
Elm Grove, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove
Sr. John Marie Budde Ssnd

Sr. John Marie Budde Ssnd Notice
Sr. John Marie Budde SSND

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life August 27, 2019, age 85.

Survived by her siblings Jean (Robert A.) Daniels, John (Phyllis) Budde, Lynn (the late Wilton) Zick, Christine (Christopher) Bauer, her sister-in-law Cathy Budde, nieces and nephews, other relatives, friends and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Felix and Evelyn, her brother Robert and her sister Audrey (Joseph) Hankes.

A Wake Service will be celebrated Wednesday, September 4, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Wednesday from 9:30 AM until time of Service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
