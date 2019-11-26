|
Sr. Leona Steilen, OSF
St. Francis - Sister Leona (formerly Sister Mary Joscito) Steilen was born to Eternal Life Nov. 24, 2019, age 94. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 71 years; sisters, Sr. Lenore Steilen, OSF; Marlys Schlimgen and LeNore Stainbrook; sister-in-law Gladys Steilen; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Convent San Damiano Center, 3221 S. Lake Dr., Saint Francis Wis.) Wed., Dec. 4: Welcome and Visitation, 8:30 AM; Morning Prayer, 9:30 AM; Time of Remembering, 9:40 AM; Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM, followed by burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019