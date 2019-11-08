|
Sr. Martina D'Amour, OSF
St. Francis - Born to Eternal Life Nov. 7, 2019, age 96. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 74 years; a brother, Leo (Cecelia) D'Amour, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Convent San Damiano Center, 3221 S. Lake Dr., Saint Francis Wis.) Fri., Nov. 15: Visitation at 8:30 AM; Welcome and Morning Prayer, 9:30 AM; Time of Remembering, 9:40 AM; Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM; and committal at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019