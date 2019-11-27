|
Sr. Nancy (Berchmans) Dragotta, SCSJA
Milwaukee - Beloved Sister of the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida. Born to eternal life November 29, 2019, age 95. Preceded in death by her parents Antonia and Salvatore, brothers: Joseph (Carolyn), Angelo (Antonia), Frank and Dominic and sisters: Stefana (the late John) Scarpace, Sr. Mary Vincent, Sr. Mary Josephine and Rose Iannelli. Survived by her dearest sisters: Sr. Mary Agnes, and Theresa (the late Pasquale) Iannelli. Further survived by sisters-in-law Mildred and Beatrice, brother-in-law Paul Iannelli and many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially Claire Jurkowski and Ginny Chmiel. Sister taught at St. Joan Antida High School and St. Rita in Milwaukee and did parish ministry at St. Vincent in Pampa, Texas. Visitation is Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 AM at Alexian Village 9301 N. 76th Street. Private Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida or St. Joan Antida High School appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019