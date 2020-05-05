Sr. Rita Ann Eisner Ssnd
Sr. Rita Ann Eisner SSND

Born to Eternal Life May 5, 2020, age 92. Survived by her sisters Carolyn Landing and Marlene Hoffman, her brother James, nieces, nephews, and the SSND community. Preceded in death by her parents Francis and Olga. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
