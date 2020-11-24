Sr. Roseann Margaret Wagner, SSSF
Milwaukee - (Formerly Sr. Jane Marie) November 24, 2020. Age 86 years. Survived by the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 63 years, her brother Roger(Shirley) Wagner of Brandenton, FL, her sister Sr. Mary Jane Wagner of Milwaukee, WI, nieces, nephews, grand and great nieces and nephews, cousins, former students and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Cecilia(Nee Knackert), siblings Jules Wagner and Sr. Marcella Wagner, OSF(Franciscan Sister of Christian Charity), and her niece Connie(Nee Kriescher) Wagner.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis
. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.