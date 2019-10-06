Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Stacy L. Williams

Stacy L. Williams Notice
Stacy L. Williams

Milwaukee - Passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the age of 49. Loving daughter of Michael "Mickey" and the late Joyce Williams. Beloved sister of Brent (Sophia) Williams. Cherished aunt of Riley and Ellie Williams. Dear niece of Carol (James) Hellrung, the late Barbara (George) Vukobrat, Pieter (Patsy Jo) Williams, Kathryn (Darrell) Krushensky, Carl Williams, Carol (Jim) Bach and Shirley (Rick) Shepherd. Stacy is preceded in death by her grandparents Shirley and Charles Williams, and Delores and Arnold Ebben. She is further survived by other family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on SATURDAY, October 12, 2019 from 1:00 P.M.-3:30 P.M. Funeral Services at 3:30 P.M.

Stacy was an active member of the Eisenhower Center Inc., for 29 years. Stacy enjoyed playing cards, camping, dancing, telling jokes, fishing, singing, listening to music and doing puzzles. She loved reciting the Gettysburg Address and Twas The Night Before Christmas. She will be deeply missed!

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Eisenhower Center Inc., are appreciated (4425 W. Woolworth Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53218).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
