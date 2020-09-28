Stana RogutichJoined Carl, the love of her life, in eternal life on September 22, 2020. Stana was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 19, 1928 to Jovo and Darinka Pavich. As a young girl she and her family moved to Milwaukee, where in 1946 she graduated from South Division High School. In 1953 she married Carl Rogutich. She was a lifelong member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral and a member of the Kolo Srpske Sestara. Stana was a loving daughter, wife, mother, baba, sister and friend. She was loved by many for her heart of gold and infectious laugh, which will be dearly missed. Stana was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Dan (Desa), Alex (Ann), Roy and Mike Pavich, sister Della (Sam) Kosanovich, brothers-in-law Larry Rogutich and Bob Hosek, and sisters-in-law Betty Rogutich and Vera Kipp. She is survived by her daughter Dona (Joe) Sens, son Steve (Debbie) Rogutich, grandson Nick Rogutich, sister Mileva Hosek, brothers-in-law Rudy Rogutich and Reiny Kipp, sisters-in-law Connie Pavich, Millie Rogutich and Wanda Pavich, many nieces, nephews, kumovi and dear friends.Due to current social circumstances, private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral would be appreciated, as her life and that of her family revolved around the church.