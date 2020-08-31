1/1
Stanley Benecky
1947 - 2020
Stanley Benecky

Punta Gorda, FL - Stanley W. Benecky (aka Stan or Stash), passed away unexpectedly with his daughter and son-in-law by his side, on August 27, 2020 at the age of 72. Dear Father of Brenda (Shawn) and Brian, and loving step-father of Tracy (Dan) and Cheryl. Proud grandfather of Kailey, Kyle, Tiffany, Tommy, Tyler, Alex, Sean, Cory and Meghan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Benecky. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Legion Hall at Ray & Dot's Tap, 6351 W Grange Ave, Greendale Wisconsin at 4:00 p.m. with a Remembrance Service at 7:00 p.m. For a complete obituary, please visit www.krausefuneralhome.com.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
