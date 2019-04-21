|
|
McDowell, Stanley E. Of Grafton passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Lasata Care Center in Cedarburg, under the loving care of Heartland Hospice, at the age of 92 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Harriet L. McDowell (nee Maske) Survivors are his daughter Ellen Louise McDowell, a nephew, nieces, cousins, friends and loving Cocker Spaniel Emma Lou. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Lasata Care Center as well as Dr. Richard Harbecke for many years of excellent care, and for the gentle care of the Heartland staff in helping to transition Stanley to his resting place. Stanley was born in Madison, Wisconsin on August 7, 1926, to Stanley E. and Norma (nee Richter) McDowell. His family moved to Michigan in 1930, where Stanley graduated from Pontiac Central High School in January 1944. He then enlisted in the United States Navy and served as radioman 3rd class aboard the U.S.S. General CC Ballou (AP-157) in World War II. Remaining in the Naval Reserve, following the war, he retired as LT (JG) after 22 years of service. He graduated from the University of Michigan in January 1950 and worked for Allis Chalmers/Siemens Allis/ Siemens Energy as an electrical engineer, retiring in October 1986, after 36 years of employment. Mr. McDowell was a member of Cedarburg Community United Methodist Church since 1950, and a life member of the Ozaukee County Humane Society, Ozaukee County Historical Society and University of Michigan Alumni Association. In addition to being a member of the Wisconsin Historical Society, he was also a charter member of the US Naval Memorial and WWII Memorial, both in Washington D.C., .and the DAV Commanders Club as well as a life member of the Military Officers of America Association, Rose-Harms American Legion Post 355 in Grafton and VFW Post 10171. Stanley served on the Grafton Board of Education for many years, performed volunteer work for the Humane Society and enjoyed playing snare drum in the Tri-County New Horizons Band in later years. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, at 2:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N Green Bay Rd in Grafton. Visitation from 1:00 PM until time of Services. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grafton beside his wife Harriet. Contributions in Mr. McDowell's name to the Ozaukee Humane Society or the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019