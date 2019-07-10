|
Mindiola, Stanley H. Of Waukesha died July 5, 2019 at age 88. He will be sadly missed by his children, Stanley (Kelly) Jr., Lupe (Armida Steele), Celia (David) Reinke, Tim (Wendy), Daniel (Susan Coogan), Andrew (Selina) and his daughter-in-law Kimberle. Proud grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 3. Further survived by his sister, Julie ( the late James) Cervantes, brothers, Anthony Lopez, Matt (Mary) Lopez and John (Unmi) Lopez, sisters-in-law Sandy and Bonnie, 4-legged companions, Buddy and Odie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ophelia, son Ralph, brothers Tony and John and sisters Lupe Barreto and Ysidra Garcia. Visitation Fri., July 12th from 4PM until the brief prayer service at 7PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Visitation continues Sat., July 13th at the FUNERAL HOME from 10AM until 10:45AM followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery for the 11AM burial. Memorials appreciated to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waukesha. See complete obituary at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019