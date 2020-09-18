Stanley H. Petersonpassed away on September 16, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Marlene (nee Bakken). Loving father of Susan (Hoover) and Kathy (Dan) Psiropoulos. Proud grandfather of Kelsey, Alyssa, and Demitri. Brother of Vernon, Rudy, and Gladys. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Visitation on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. Funeral service on Thursday at 1:00 at the funeral home. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.