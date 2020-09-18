1/
Stanley H. Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley H. Peterson

passed away on September 16, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Marlene (nee Bakken). Loving father of Susan (Hoover) and Kathy (Dan) Psiropoulos. Proud grandfather of Kelsey, Alyssa, and Demitri. Brother of Vernon, Rudy, and Gladys. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. Funeral service on Thursday at 1:00 at the funeral home. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral
01:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved