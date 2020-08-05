Stanley J. "Stan" Gaszak
Shawano - Stanley J. "Stan" Gaszak, age 90 of Shawano, passed away early Monday morning, July 6, 2020 at his home. Stan was born July 25, 1929 in Milwaukee, a son of the late Stanley B. and Josephine (Oszmalek) Gaszak. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mickelson Funeral Service in Shawano. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com
