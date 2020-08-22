Stanley J. Moranski Jr.Entered into Eternal Life on Friday, August 21, 2020. Age 90. Husband of Elizabeth (nee Benish) for 69 years. Father of Kathy (Mike) Heleniak, Jim Moranski, Tom (Lori) Moranski. Grandfather of 5. Great-grandfather of 5. Brother of Geraldine, Robert, Joe and Frank. Also loved by other family and friends.Preceded in death by sisters Dorothy, Henrietta and Irene.Stanley was employed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a Mail Room Foreman for over 40 years.Funeral Service at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, Friday, August 28, 2020. Immediate family only.In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Police Association in Stanley's honor.