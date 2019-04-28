|
|
Janusiewicz, Stanley Stanley was born on October 22, 1942 in North Muskegon, Michigan. His late parents were Janet and Edward Janusiewicz. After several years of fighting cancer, he died on March 31, 2019 at age 76. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Ruth (Wilson), his son, Christian, his daughter-in law Kelly (Peterson), his previous daughter-in-law Anne (Kramer), his grandson, Ryan,(Bode), his brother-in-law Jack Taylor, his sister Helen (Cullen), her partner Carl Wells, his Aunt Maxine and Uncle Gerald Johnson, two nieces, and three nephews. Stan graduated from North Muskegon High School in 1961, and subsequently earned his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Western Michigan University. He was a grade school teacher in Michigan, in Toledo, Washington, and for thirty-one years in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. He coached junior high football and basketball and girl's softball. As a referee, he worked in many school districts. Stan was an avid hunter, fisherman, decoy collector, bird watcher, and walker. He was a voracious reader of local and world news and sports. He was treasurer of his Sand Road Hunt Club. For fifty years he was a dedicated member of the Mequon United Methodist Church, where there was a visitation and service in his honor on April 7. Memorial contributions can be made to MUMC, the , or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019