Stanley Klescewski Notice
Klescewski, Stanley Age 75. Born August 15, 1943 in Racine, Wisconsin to Stanley and Veronica Klescewski, and passed May 4, 2019. Survived by wife Audrey (nee Litwin) Klescewski, son Keith (Shari), daughter Kristie Klescewski, granddaughters Jocelyn (Matt) Kalmanson, Alexis Klescewski, great-grandson Jace Kalmanson, sister Dorothy Klescewski, cousin Tim Majchrowitz, other family members and many friends. Stanley was married for 50 years, retired from Briggs and Stratton with 30 years of service, loved his family, bowling, golfing, hunting and fishing. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Friday, May 31st from 3 to 5:30 pm. Memorial service 5:30 pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
