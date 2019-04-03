|
|
Blawas, Jr., Stanley M. "Stash", Korean War USMC Veteran. Passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Mary Jean (nee Luckowski) of 59 years. Loving father of Lori Boyer (Michael Schiek), Mark and Michael (Amy). Proud grandfather of Dr. Scotty Boyer, Grant Boyer, Josh, Sarah, Ashley, Megan and Camryn. Dear brother of Carole LaGrange and the late Dolores Simonis. Brother-in-law of Kathy and Ronald Ruiz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Professional sheepshead player and black jack player. Expert musky fisherman. Former Mayor of the Port of Milwaukee and President of the Pike Lake Association. Memorial gathering at St. Adalbert Cemetery, "Holy Family Chapel" 3801 South 6th Street, Milwaukee on Saturday, April 6th from 1 PM to 2 PM. Funeral Mass 2 PM. Inurnment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019