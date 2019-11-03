Services
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI 53901
608-635-2763
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Dombrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Richard Dombrowski Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Richard Dombrowski Jr. Notice
Stanley Richard Dombrowski, Jr.

Portage - Stanley Richard Dombrowski, Jr., age 84, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home.

Stanley was born on October 28, 1935, in Wisconsin, the son of Stanley and Esther (Kruzel) Dombrowski. Stan served his country with the U.S. Army. He married Janet Schmeling in 1976. Before moving to Portage in 1994, Stan worked at Nordberg Mfg. Co for 33 years. They recently moved to Montello, just several weeks ago, where they planned to enjoy fishing and retirement together. Stan had a deep passion for all hunting and fishing his entire life. He loved being "creative", and helped his wife with her craft business for many years! Stan will be so missed by his special loving black lab companion "Missy" and special Siamese cat, "Sasha".

Stan is survived by his loving wife, Janet (nee Schmeling); his children, Sandee (David) Sulzer, Dale (Lynn) Dombrowski, Suzi (Doug Sabel) Wenzel, and Sheri (Jay) Powell; his stepchildren, Tim (Sue) Nelson, Todd Nelson, Tammy (Gerry) Straube and Sherry (Perry) Brummer; grandchildren, Shannon (Jack) Schroeder, Brian Clark, Dylan Dombrowksi, and Shane Dombrowski; step-grandchildren, Zach Nelson, Carly Nelson, Cade Nelson, Josh Nelson, Jenna Nelson, and Alyssa Nelson; great-grandchildren, Adam, Hailey and Ethan; his sisters, Joan Johnson and Cindy (Gary) Gore; very special friends, Roger and Phoebe Cole, Sadi and Alia Alani; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Esther Dombrowski, his father- and mother-in-law, George and Myrtle Schmeling, his previous wife, Joan Slade, his infant daughter, and his brother-in-law, Frank Johnson.

A Prayer Service with Eulogies to follow will be at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, 430 W. Wisconsin St., Portage, WI, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com).



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline