Stanley T. "Slim" Reimer

Reimer, Stanley T. "Slim" Found peace on July 9, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Dianne for 31 years. Loving father of Kelly (Ron) Kozlowski, Caroline (Matt Ackatz) Reimer, David (Katie) Reimer and Ashley Reimer (Michael Carpio). Proud grandfather of Zach, Tyler, Kirsten Kozlowski; Adian, Collin and Finlay Reimer. Further survived by 1 brother, 3 sisters and other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019 at TRINITY UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST -BROOKFIELD, 4435 N Calhoun Rd, from 10 AM until time of the Memorial Service at 11 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2019
