Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Abbott, Stanley W. Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, July 20th, 2019, age 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley M. (nee Wenzlick). Loving father of Tony (Theresa) and Brian (Megan) Abbott. Dear grandfather of Ryleigh and Sophie. Dear brother of Marie (Ron McConnell) Abbott. Brother-in-law of Donna (Gil) Potyandy, Richard and Donald (Georgia) Wenzlick. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Funeral Home/ Church 1PM until time of Funeral Service at 3PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Retired employee of Stanek Tool. Proud Marine Corps veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora Zilber Hospice or Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2019
