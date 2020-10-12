1/1
Stanley W. Stadler Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley W. Stadler, Sr.

Born to Eternal Life October 6, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of the late "Dolly". Loving father of Mary Jean (Lafe) Murray, the late Stanley Jr. (Karon), John (Sue), Daniel (Bonnie), Catherine (Kurt) Kadow and Thomas. Loving grandpa "Dziadzu"of Steven, Jaime (Justin), David (Heather), Andrew, Curtis (Holly), Timothy, Anna, Jessica, Jacqueline and Natalia and great-grandpa of Catrina, Steven Jr., Alex, Ryan, Eden, Madelyn, Brinley and August. Dear brother of Ela Olek, Sophie Hecker and the late Kay Tumidajewicz. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Stanley is a retiree of Johnson Controls, a lifelong member and founding member of Polonia Sport Club and a member of the Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame.

Visitation Tuesday, October 13 at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel from 4:00-7:00 PM with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 14 at 10:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave) (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Vigil
06:30 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 11, 2020
what a great/beautiful man. we have known the family for many years. Mr. Stadler, which we always called him, was the best. very kind,funny to us when we were growing up. always had nice things to say. helpful to us kids,when we needed help. devoted soccer player/fan. loved his family,was very proud of everyone. will truly be missed. very good friend to my dad.
kathy & cindy szmidt
October 9, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you at this time. Dad has gone to be with Mom now.....May they both Rest In Peace forever. Loves & Hugs Always.
Judi & Todd Leary
Friend
October 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved