Stanley W. Stadler, Sr.Born to Eternal Life October 6, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of the late "Dolly". Loving father of Mary Jean (Lafe) Murray, the late Stanley Jr. (Karon), John (Sue), Daniel (Bonnie), Catherine (Kurt) Kadow and Thomas. Loving grandpa "Dziadzu"of Steven, Jaime (Justin), David (Heather), Andrew, Curtis (Holly), Timothy, Anna, Jessica, Jacqueline and Natalia and great-grandpa of Catrina, Steven Jr., Alex, Ryan, Eden, Madelyn, Brinley and August. Dear brother of Ela Olek, Sophie Hecker and the late Kay Tumidajewicz. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Stanley is a retiree of Johnson Controls, a lifelong member and founding member of Polonia Sport Club and a member of the Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame.Visitation Tuesday, October 13 at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel from 4:00-7:00 PM with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 14 at 10:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave) (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.