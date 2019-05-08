Waisman, Stanley "Stan" Passed away May 3, 2019. He was born April 29, 1945. Survived by his wife Patricia of 53 yrs. Preceding him in death, his parents, Max and Helen Waisman, sisters Barb Eisenberg and Doreen Rapkin. Also sister-in-law, Karen (Mickey) Brenes. Survived by son Steve (Suzanne) Waisman and daughter Michelle (Phillip) Kolacinski. Also survived by grandson Jonah and granddaughter Jillian, sister-in-law Irene (Harry) Baker, 6 nephews, 5 nieces and many great friends and good neighbors. Stan loved his many pets over the years. He was also a part of a game site in which he enjoyed heading up a group of fellow pet lovers. Stan retired from Briggs and Stratton after 30 yrs of service. Was a proud Army Veteran. The family wishes to extend their sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Mark Chelmowski and Dr. Mark Rydlewicz for their exemplary care of Stan. Their extraordinary kindness, compassion and professionalism went above and beyond all expectations. In honor of Stan's wishes no formal services will be held. The family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary