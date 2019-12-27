Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Hadler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley W.r. Hadler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley W.r. Hadler Notice
Stanley W.R. Hadler

Passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving husband of the late Judy. Devoted father of Ken (Jacqi), Steven, and Kim (Jeremy) Schneider. Cherished grandpa of Elizabeth, Ethan, Stephanie, Lauren, Blake, Michael, Alyssa and Naomi. Great-grandpa of Emma. Brother of Betty (Steve) Mayer, James (Susan) Hadler, Suzanne Hadler and Linda Hadler. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday January 3, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 3pm until time of service at 6pm. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Stanley always did what he thought was best for his family. He lived a full and most meaningful life. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Stanley proudly served in the US Army.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline