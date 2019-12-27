|
|
Stanley W.R. Hadler
Passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving husband of the late Judy. Devoted father of Ken (Jacqi), Steven, and Kim (Jeremy) Schneider. Cherished grandpa of Elizabeth, Ethan, Stephanie, Lauren, Blake, Michael, Alyssa and Naomi. Great-grandpa of Emma. Brother of Betty (Steve) Mayer, James (Susan) Hadler, Suzanne Hadler and Linda Hadler. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday January 3, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 3pm until time of service at 6pm. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Stanley always did what he thought was best for his family. He lived a full and most meaningful life. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Stanley proudly served in the US Army.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019