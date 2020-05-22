Stella A. Fuss (nee Fuss)Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life May 21, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Preceded in death by her husbands Richard Norman, Robert Koepp and Malcolm Berdan. Loving mom of Donna Flickner, Darlene (Robert) Miller, the late Gordan Berdan, the late Charmayne (the late LeRoy) Nemitz, the late Christine Berdan, the late Roberta (the late Daniel) Ayala, Susan (the late Edward) Taticek and Pauline Charneski. Further survived by 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren other family and friends. Mom loved her job as a crossing guard on 4th & Lapham. Special thanks to the staffs at Mary Jude Nursing Home during her 14 year stay, Sunrise Health Services during her short stay and to Vitas Hospice. Due to the recent health and safety concerns private memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated.