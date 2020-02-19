Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Resources
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on February 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Survived by her beloved husband, Donald G. Little, 10 children and a host of other relatives and friends. She was retired from A.O. Smith. Combined Services Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Holy Temple Missionary Baptist Church 4245 N. 60th St. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Entombment Graceland Cemetery. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
