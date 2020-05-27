Stella Mary Papachristou (May 3, 1927 - May 24, 2020)Stella (née Alevizos) Papachristou passed away with her children at her side on May 24, 2020, at the age of 93. She was the beloved wife of the late James Papachristou; loving mother of George (Karen) Papachristou and Leah Vukmir; proud grandmother of James (Megan) Papachristou, Gregory (Diana) Papachristou, Elena (Peter) Bukowski, Andrew (fiancé Shay Wegner) Papachristou, and Nicholas Vukmir; and great grandmother of Stella, Ariana, Sophia, George, and Theodore. She was preceded in death by her siblings Helen (Chris) Barlabas, James (Cleo) Alevizos, and Theodore (Susan) Alevizos.Stella was the daughter of Greek immigrant parents, Gregory and Maria Alevizos. She grew up on the south side of Milwaukee and graduated from Girls Tech High School. Family, faith, and music filled her entire life. At the age of 16, her parents bought her a baby grand piano, and her talent and passion for music flourished.As a teenager, Stella became the organist for Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, where she was tutored by her dear friend, choir director Helen Voulgares Vans. After she married, Stella honed her music skills by assisting as organist and assistant choir director at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, where she later became director. For over 40 years, she shared her love of Orthodox liturgical music with countless choir members who fondly remember her firm but loving leadership.Stella was proud of her children, both of whom graduated from college - an opportunity she was not afforded. They learned from her example of service. Her son, George, served as a Milwaukee police officer and later police chaplain. Her daughter, Leah, dedicated her service to others as a pediatric nurse practitioner and later as a Wisconsin State Representative and Senator.Stella doted on her grandchildren and poured herself into their activities. The "Nona shuttle" carefully transported them to school, sporting events, athletic practices, and just about anywhere they needed to go. Her cheery face was a regular feature at their events — from football field bleachers and hockey and speedskating rinks to the fairways of golf courses.Everyone who knew Stella will remember her for her quick wit and humor. She filled a room with laughter and joy. Her warmth and caring spirit were known by many whom she supported with countless quiet gestures and acts of kindness in times of need.Stella is further survived by her brother- and sister-in-law from Florida, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren, and other dear friends.Stella's family would like to thank the staff at Congregational Home for their dedicated and loving care over the past five years. They treated her with the dignity and respect owed to those suffering from the ravages of dementia. Their professionalism and love will be forever appreciated.Private services will be held for immediate family members. Burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to:Congregational Home (in memory of Stella Papachristou)13900 W. Burleigh Rd., Brookfield, WI 53005.