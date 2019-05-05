|
Soldier, Stella Our beloved Stella walked on May 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Stella was born in Wittenberg, Wisconsin on May 25, 1931. She will be dearly missed by her children, Elizabeth Ann and Ricky Lee, grandchildren, Marisa Rachael, Ilana Natasha and great granddaughter, Hazel Loraine, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Louise Soldier, sisters, Alma, Dorothy, Wilma, Joyce, Gladys, brothers, Thomas, Joseph, Benjamin and Palmer and life long partner, Dick Harker. Stella was a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and was a loving soul who prayed daily for others. In State at the funeral home Tuesday, May 7th from 10:00 to 11:30 A.M. with Interment to follow at Forest Home Cemetery at 12:30 P.M.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019