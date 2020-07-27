1/1
Stephanie L. Wardin
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie L. Wardin

Elkhorn - Sergeant Stephanie Lynn Wardin

30, of Elkhorn, WI passed away unexpectedly and joined her mother Rhonda Wardin in her loving arms on July 24, 2020. Stephanie was born in El Paso, Texas on February 14, 1990 to David Wardin and Rhonda Wardin (nee Graham).

Stephanie had a true heart of gold, a deep passion for caring and helping people and animals. Stephanie's civilian job was at Standard Press, 2008 to present. She joined the Army National Guard in 2013 as a Combat Medic. Her current role was Medical Case Manager at Wisconsin Army National Guard. Stephanie has touched many lives. She will be deeply missed by her father David (Nadine) Wardin, sister Carrie Wardin, brother Michael (Hope) Wardin, step-brother Joseph Biersack, nephews Nathan Hotz and Trent Velez, her beloved dog Dino aka Chicken, grandparents Richard and Shirley Graham. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Stephanie was preceded in death by her mother Rhonda Wardin, grandparents Wayne and Dorothy Wardin. As Sgt. Wardin would say "Live Your Best Life".

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Brooklife Church (857 Rochester St. Mukwonago) followed by Full Military Honors. There will be a Visitation at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of the Service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to K9 Lifeline Rescue, Inc. https://k9lifeline.com/








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Brooklife Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Brooklife Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved