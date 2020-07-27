Stephanie L. Wardin
Elkhorn - Sergeant Stephanie Lynn Wardin
30, of Elkhorn, WI passed away unexpectedly and joined her mother Rhonda Wardin in her loving arms on July 24, 2020. Stephanie was born in El Paso, Texas on February 14, 1990 to David Wardin and Rhonda Wardin (nee Graham).
Stephanie had a true heart of gold, a deep passion for caring and helping people and animals. Stephanie's civilian job was at Standard Press, 2008 to present. She joined the Army National Guard in 2013 as a Combat Medic. Her current role was Medical Case Manager at Wisconsin Army National Guard. Stephanie has touched many lives. She will be deeply missed by her father David (Nadine) Wardin, sister Carrie Wardin, brother Michael (Hope) Wardin, step-brother Joseph Biersack, nephews Nathan Hotz and Trent Velez, her beloved dog Dino aka Chicken, grandparents Richard and Shirley Graham. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Stephanie was preceded in death by her mother Rhonda Wardin, grandparents Wayne and Dorothy Wardin. As Sgt. Wardin would say "Live Your Best Life".
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Brooklife Church (857 Rochester St. Mukwonago) followed by Full Military Honors. There will be a Visitation at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of the Service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to K9 Lifeline Rescue, Inc. https://k9lifeline.com/